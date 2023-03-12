Cody Rhodes: “Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do”

During an interview with the Superstar Crossover podcast, Cody Rhodes commented on the importance of his family in his chase to became WWE Champion…

“It’s not a story that anyone’s ever really going to know, but I wouldn’t even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life. It’s hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that.”

“As a husband and a father, you report back to these girls. You report back to them, and that would lead me to the other most important woman in my life, which is my daughter. [She] doesn’t have a clue what’s going on, but I feel such a responsibility to report back hopefully with two championships and to just report back having given everything I possibly could.”

(quotes courtesy of Robert DeFelice)