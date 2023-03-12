Chelsea Green and Billie Starkz news and notes
– Chelsea Green wants to Snatch Bianca Belair’s Braid Off Tomorrow…
“Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST. RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw”
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 12, 2023
– 18 year old Billie Starkz is the new Capital Championship Wrestling Global Fighting Wrestling Champion, she defeated Rebecca Scott for the title.
— Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) March 12, 2023
CCW is a all women wrestling company headquartered out of New Jersey.