Chelsea Green and Billie Starkz news and notes

– Chelsea Green wants to Snatch Bianca Belair’s Braid Off Tomorrow…

“Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST. RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw”

Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST. RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UgtrLlRH4Z — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 12, 2023

– 18 year old Billie Starkz is the new Capital Championship Wrestling Global Fighting Wrestling Champion, she defeated Rebecca Scott for the title.

CCW is a all women wrestling company headquartered out of New Jersey.