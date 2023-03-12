Chelsea Green and Billie Starkz news and notes

Mar 12, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Chelsea Green wants to Snatch Bianca Belair’s Braid Off Tomorrow…

“Since @ScrapDaddyAP has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch @BiancaBelairWWE braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldEST. RSVP: yes or no @WWE #WWERaw”

– 18 year old Billie Starkz is the new Capital Championship Wrestling Global Fighting Wrestling Champion, she defeated Rebecca Scott for the title.

CCW is a all women wrestling company headquartered out of New Jersey.

