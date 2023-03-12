Bret Hart honored with permanent banner at the Saddledome in Calgary

Mar 12, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart was honored at the Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome yesterday with the arena raising his permanent banner in the rafters.

The ceremony took place before a Calgary Hitmen match, the team part of the Western Hockey League named after Hart.

Bret was there along with his family to watch the ceremony and spoke to the fans before the raising of the banner.

Perhaps Bret’s finest moment at the Saddledome came at In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede, where the Hart Foundation, including Bret, Brian Pillman, The British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart and Owen Hart defeated Ken Shamrock, Goldust, The Legion of Doom, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Killa Kate

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal