Bret Hart honored with permanent banner at the Saddledome in Calgary

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart was honored at the Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome yesterday with the arena raising his permanent banner in the rafters.

The ceremony took place before a Calgary Hitmen match, the team part of the Western Hockey League named after Hart.

Bret was there along with his family to watch the ceremony and spoke to the fans before the raising of the banner.

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be. #ForeverAHitmen pic.twitter.com/WJftcyyeyE — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 12, 2023

Perhaps Bret’s finest moment at the Saddledome came at In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede, where the Hart Foundation, including Bret, Brian Pillman, The British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart and Owen Hart defeated Ken Shamrock, Goldust, The Legion of Doom, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event.