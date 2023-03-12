3/11/23 WWE house show results from Youngstown, OH

– Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders

– Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler : Morgan puts Baszler through a table to get the pinfall.

– Santos Escobar d The Miz

– Rey Mysterio / Drew McIntyre / Sheamus d Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa ( with assistance from Sami Zayn, who counters a Jey Uso move and allows Mysterio to get the 619 and the pinfall .)

– The Imperium d Legado del Fantasma

– Bianca Belair / Candice LaRae / Asuka d Damage Control : Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

