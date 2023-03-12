3/11/23 WWE house show results from Youngstown, OH
– Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders
– Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler : Morgan puts Baszler through a table to get the pinfall.
– Santos Escobar d The Miz
@SamiZayn surprise attacks @WWEUsos during #wwe live event in #wweyoungstownhttps://t.co/NwZrmUK8iR pic.twitter.com/f8EikWPDKb
— Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke (@realmattkempke) March 12, 2023
– Rey Mysterio / Drew McIntyre / Sheamus d Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa ( with assistance from Sami Zayn, who counters a Jey Uso move and allows Mysterio to get the 619 and the pinfall .)
@DMcIntyreWWE pays homage to the legendary (and ageless) high flying Hall of Famer, @reymysterio! #WWEYoungstown pic.twitter.com/sOQfxDDt3x
— Jam ➡️⬇️↘️ ➕️ 🔳 (@maximumspida) March 12, 2023
– The Imperium d Legado del Fantasma
– Bianca Belair / Candice LaRae / Asuka d Damage Control : Bayley / Io Sky / Dakota Kai
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins
credit: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM