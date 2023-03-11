The Usos cross 600 days as Smackdown Tag Team champions

Jimmy and Jey Uso have crossed another milestone, holding the Smackdown Tag Team titles for over 600 days, by far the longest reign of those titles to date.

The two won the titles from Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Money In The Bank Kickoff show back in July 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas.

This is their fifth reign with the Smackdown Tag Team titles and they have 980 days combined with them.

The Bloodline members will cross 300 days as Raw Tag Team champions in 13 days as well, having won those titles from RK-Bro in May 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They have three reigns with the red belts and 545 days combined as champions, sitting behind The New Day who have 627 combined over four reigns.