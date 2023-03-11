The Great Muta Could be WWE Hall of Fame Bound

WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura had a match against The Great Muta at NOAH’s The New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan to kick off 2023. After that, Keiji Muto wrestled his final match as “The Great Muta” persona at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event.

According to a report on PWInsiderElite.com (subscription required), The Great Muta will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame despite never having a match in WWE. Muta’s name was first rumored in late February when Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to GiveMeSport.com…

“The Great Muta. I heard that was the trade off. I heard he’s going in as a trade off for the Shinsuke Nakamura match.”

Earlier today, @WrestleVotes announced the following…

“The plan as of Monday was to begin announcing this years Hall of Fame induction class today. The annual HOF ceremony is 3 weeks from tonight in Los Angeles following SmackDown.”