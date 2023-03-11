Taya Valkyrie wraps up with Impact, departs company

Taya Valkyrie has wrapped up her obligations with Impact Wrestling and is no longer part of the company reports PWInsider.com.

Valkyrie was part of the last set of Impact television tapings and her departure from the company will play out on TV soon.

The 39-year-old Canadian is also the reigning MLW Featherweight champion but she is believed not to be under a deal there either and is free to sign with anyone.

Taya was signed to WWE in 2021 and made her debut in NXT as Franky Monet. But she was greatly misused there and was eventually released from her contract that same year. Judging by how WWE treated her, returning there seems an unlikely option at this point, although in this business, you never say never.