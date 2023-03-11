Rey Mysterio requests Konnan to induct him into WWE hall of fame

Mar 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced Rey Mysterio as the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Konnan will be the one to induct Mysterio into the Hall of Fame this year.

According to Meltzer’s report, Rey Mysterio requested Konnan to induct him, and WWE approved his request. The two have a longstanding relationship going back many years.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31. It will be held at the Crypto Arena on the same night as the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Peacock.

