News for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new segment and two new matches for Monday’s RAW episode.

RAW will see Brock Lesnar and Omos face off for their WrestleMania 39 match.

The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will team up on RAW to face Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis, just one week after Gargano’s singles win over Balor. This will be Lumis’ first RAW TV match since his February 6 win over Baron Corbin.

A second tag team bout was also added to Monday’s RAW with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. taking on ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models. This will be the first RAW TV match for Gallows and Anderson since their Tag Team Turmoil loss to Priest and Balor on the January 9 RAW. The match will be a rematch of last week’s WWE Main Event episode, which saw Gallows and Anderson defeat Mace and Mansoor. This will also be the first RAW TV match for Mace and Mansoor since Maxxine Dupri brought the faction to the red brand.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s RAW from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war