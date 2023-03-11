Jerry Lawler Returns Home Amid Recovery From Stroke

Mar 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Jerry Lawler is back at home as he recovers from the stroke he suffered in February. As noted in early February, Lawler was admitted to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

PWInsider reports that Lawler has recovered enough that he was able to return to his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Since he had been released from the UCI, he had been staying at his Florida home and undergoing outpatient therapy.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vicious Vicki

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal