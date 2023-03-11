GCW opposes AEW’s Fight Forever trademark application

Game Changer Wrestling is opposing the AEW trademark application of Fight Forever, the name of AEW’s newest video game which is awaiting a release date. The story was originally reported by Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com.

In records found on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, attorney Michael Dockins from Shumaker Loop & Kendrick filed a 90-day extension request to oppose AEW’s filing. The USPTO granted the extension the following day.

AEW originally filed for the trademark on March 21, 2022 with Game Changer Wrestling having filed for the same trademark on July 21, 2022. Fight Forever is a name GCW used for a 24-hour wrestling event with no fans back on January 29, 2021 to support indie wrestlers during the coronavirus pandemic.

GCW and AEW are currently in discussions to settle the dispute although GCW owner Brett Lauderdale tweeted, “GCW has never, and will never ask for a dollar of Tony Khan’s money.”