Happy sober day to Kip Sopp (Billy Gunn) who is celebrating an amazing 11 years of clean living.

You did it, babe! @RealBillyGunn Another year, that now makes 11 years SOBER! To say I’m proud is an understatement!! Daily triggers around you all the time but you maintain and do the right thing. It’s not easy but you’ve done it! I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/SWF1YUiF5X

— Paula Sopp (@psopp215) March 11, 2023