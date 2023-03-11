Bayley comments on which WWE NXT wrestlers she believes will become big stars
During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouYube channel, Bayley commented on which WWE NXT wrestlers she believes will become big stars…
“There’s a lot here actually. I think they [fans] already…they could see it already but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you could bet money on that he’s gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam and all the big shows and be a champion for years to come because I’m pretty sure he’s still very young. I love Pretty Deadly. I think they’re a super entertaining tag team, really good. They’re from the UK. They bring such a different style and perspective on what we do and their matches. And then for the girls, I’m just like a huge momma. I just love all of them, well not all of them. Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez. Zoey Stark is super talented.”