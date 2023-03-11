Arn Anderson’s son Barrett passes away at age 37

Arn Anderson announced on his social media that his son Barrett passed away yesterday at the age of just 37. No cause of death was announced.

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent,” Arn wrote. “I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37.”

Arn, now 64, has another son with is wife Erin Lunde, Brock, who currently wrestles for AEW.

Condolences to the whole family.