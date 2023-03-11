AEW’s third weekly wrestling show in the works

Mar 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Andrew Zarian is reporting AEW is getting another in-ring wrestling show on a Turner property.

Its possible the show will be named AEW: Collision since they trademarked it. Zarian thinks the show will air at a classic 6:05pm Saturday timeslot, a callback to NWA on TBS.

He expects some kind of official announcement around next month.

