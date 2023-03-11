AEW’s third weekly wrestling show in the works
Andrew Zarian is reporting AEW is getting another in-ring wrestling show on a Turner property.
Its possible the show will be named AEW: Collision since they trademarked it. Zarian thinks the show will air at a classic 6:05pm Saturday timeslot, a callback to NWA on TBS.
He expects some kind of official announcement around next month.
Rumor has it AEW is getting another in-ring wrestling show on a Turner property.
The show may be called AEW: Collision since they trademarked it awhile back. The show could possibly air at a classic 6:05pm Saturday timeslot, a callback to NWA on TBS.#AEWCollison #AEW pic.twitter.com/qHt2WZHA3i
— Bullet Cast : Elite Podcasting (@BulletCast) March 11, 2023