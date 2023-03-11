3/10/23 WWE NXT house show results from Dade City, FL

– Thea Hail ( w/ Chase U ) d Lash Legend

– Chase U : Andre Chase and Duke Hudson ( w/ Thea Hail ) d Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

– Charlie Dempsey d Oba Femi via submission.

– Valentina Feroz d Elektra Lopez. Post-match, Lopez attacks Feroz, using Brass Knuckles.

– In-ring interview with Nathan Frazier. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima and Bryson Montana attempt to break up the interview, but they are headed off by NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. A match is made.

– NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus : Wolfgang and Mark Coffey and Nathan Frazier d Xyon Quinn / Bryson Montana / Bronco Nima

– JD McDonagh d Dante Chen

– Apollo Crews and Tank Ledger vs. Big Body Javi and —- . Dabba Kato attacks Ledger before the match. Crews d Javi and —– in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

– Tiffany Stratton d Lola Vice

– Main Event : NXT Women’s TagTeam Title : Fallon Henley / Kiana James (c) d Kayden Carter & Katana Chance / Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre / Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

credit: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM