WWE in talks for a significant Australian show, Bully Ray’s suggestion for WWE HOF

– Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the government of Western Australia have been in talks with WWE to hold a significant stadium show. The report stated “The state government of Western Australia, is negotiating with WWE to run a major stadium show. This would be similar to when the city of Melbourne made a deal with WWE twice to run stadium shows, one of which was a PPV show. The likely city would be Perth, which recently hosted a UFC show and many of the UFC shows outside the U.S. are basically local governments bringing in UFC for tourism or other reasons” WWE previously held Super Showdown 2018 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

– The annual WWE hall of fame ceremony is scheduled to take place this year on March 31st in Los Angeles, California, following Friday Night SmackDown. Uncharacteristically, the company is yet to announce any legend to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Meanwhile, industry veteran Bully Ray has brought to light a superstar deserving of the honor: Spike Dudley.

