WWE 24 series returning with a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 38

The popular WWE 24 documentary series is returning later this month with a brand new episode on WrestleMania 38.

The episode premieres on Peacock and WWE Network on March 27, just days before WWE returns with WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

This is the first WWE 24 episode since April of last year, with the last one being a look behind the scenes of the 2022 Royal Rumble. WWE produced only four documentaries in 2021 for WWE 24, with Big E, The Miz, and two episodes on WrestleMania 37.

WWE cut back on a lot of productions for the WWE Network after a firing spree during the COVID pandemic.