Update on tonight’s Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso are now officil for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

We noted before how WWE was teasing an appearance by The Bloodline to follow-up on The Usos reuniting on this week’s RAW when Jey turned on Sami Zayn. In an update, WWE has officially announced Reigns and Jey for tonight’s show.

“This past Monday on Raw, Jey Uso stunned the WWE Universe when he returned to hit a superkick on Sami Zayn before leading a vicious 3-on-1 attack on the one-time ‘Honorary Uce’ alongside his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Now, ‘Main Event’ Jey is coming home to SmackDown. Will he be greeted with rousing fanfare by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? After weeks of Jey being absent from The Bloodline, The Head of the Table made it clear last week that time is running out, even saying that if Jey didn’t return to SmackDown tonight, Reigns was going to blame Jimmy. Now that Jey has picked a side, will he be welcomed back into The Bloodline? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE wrote in their official preview for tonight.

Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso were previously advertised to appear tonight.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* A follow-up to Jey Uso coming back to The Bloodline. Roman Reigns and the others are confirmed to appear

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER