“Superstar” Billy Graham back in hospital with acute renal failure

Mar 10, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is on dialysis after suffering acute renal failure this week.

In an update from his official Facebook page, Graham is now recovering at the Mayo Clinic hospital in Phoenix where to make matters worse, he also has something in his lungs, although it is not pneumonia.

A GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $25,000 has been set up to help Graham pay off his medical bills, which his insurance will only pay a portion of. The campaign also states that once he is stabilized and released from hospital, he is facing at least two months in a nursing facility.

