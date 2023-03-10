Six-man added to tonight’s Smackdown

A big six-man match has been added to tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. WWE has announced that The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will lock up against Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* A follow-up to Jey Uso coming back to The Bloodline. Roman Reigns and the others are confirmed to appear

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde