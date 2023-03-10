Notes on Dana Brooke and KiLynn King

– KiLynn King made her debut in Impact by attacking Killer Kelly and aligning herself with Taylor Wilde.

– While speaking to Fightful, Dana Brooke admitted that there were a lot of unused ideas for the WWE 24/7 Title. She also wanted to transition the title into something that might have a bit more importance, a Women’s Intercontinental Title.

I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted [to] actually maybe transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.

