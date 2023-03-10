Mick Foley contacted about being a WWE hall of fame inductor

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod,

Mick Foley revealed that he recently received a text message from someone he hadn’t heard from in a while asking if he would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

“I received a text message from someone I had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Mick Foley said. “I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in, and as of this moment, I’m counting on being there at the Hall of Fame to induct this person.”

Foley said he wouldn’t reveal who the individual is but believes this person has a lot of options for who could induct them, and to be asked was a “day-maker” for him.

“I’m not going to tell you who it is. It was a day-maker, for sure. Someone who had many different options and asked me, so I was really flattered, readily accepted, and we will see how that comes to pass if it comes to pass.”