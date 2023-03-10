WWE Smackdown Report – 3/10

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on Monday’s RAW, where Jey Uso turned on Zayn.

– We’re now live from the back parking lot of the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Paul Heyman waits as a black SUV pulls up. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hop out. Jey Uso asks where The Tribal Chief is. Heyman just looks at Jey, then hugs him. Heyman says The Tribal Chief is really proud of Jey, and so is Heyman. Jey tells Heyman to let The Tribal Chief know he’s here, whenever he finds out where he is. Heyman walks off. Kayla Braxton walks up and asks Jey why he turned on Sami Zayn. Jey says everything he needs to say will be said in the middle of the ring tonight. Jimmy Uso says Kayla needs to be asking Cody Rhodes why he put his nose in Bloodline business. The Usos walk off and we go to the standard SmackDown intro video.

Fatal 5 Way to Determine #1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title: Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Karrion Kross is out next with Scarlett. The winner of this match will go on to WrestleMania 39 to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Out next comes Xavier Woods of The New Day, representing the injured Kofi Kingston. LA Knight is out next, followed by Sheamus.

The bell rings and a brawl breaks out as Woods looks on from ringside. Sheamus and Drew clear Kross and Knight from the ring. They face off and have some friendly arguing until Knight and Kross attack from behind.

Kross tosses Drew to the floor, then unloads on him against the barrier. Knight keeps Sheamus down in the ring, and stands tall over him while taunting. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods fights off Kross and Knight but they double team him in the corner. Kross kicks Drew to keep him on the floor. Sheamus drags Knight out and into the barrier. Kross attacks Sheamus from behind to save Knight. Drew comes from behind but Knight sends him into the ring post face-first.

Knight drops Woods in the ring now. Kross comes back over to assist as they slam Woods face-first into the mat with the double team. Drew fights in and unloads on Kross and Knight now. They deck Drew on the pron and bring him into the ring with a double suplex. Sheamus flies off the top to drop Knight. Sheamus with a clothesline to Kross, then uppercuts to Knight in the corner.

Sheamus and Knight tangle while Kross applies a single-leg Crab to Drew. Knight drops Sheamus with a neckbreaker for 2 as Kross breaks it up. Kross and Knight have some words now. Knight drops Kross and talks some trash. Woods unloads on Knight as fans cheer him on. Woods runs the ring, ducks Knight and nails a rolling forearm for a pop. Knight runs into a boot and Woods hits the Honor Roll. Woods runs and leaps onto Knight’s back against the ropes, using that to kick Drew down on the floor.

Woods drops Knight on the floor, then flies in with a tornado DDT to Kross. Woods catches Knight on his shoulders, then drops him into a Gutbuster. Woods climbs to the top as fans rally. Woods points to the WrestleMania 39 sign, walks the top rope and hits the flying elbow on Knight but Kross, Sheamus and Drew all rush in to break the pin up.

Fans boo as Imperium comes out to the stage now. GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser stare ahead to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross has Drew tied upside down in the corner. Kross drops Knight as he comes over. Kross is up top over Drew but Knight comes up for a superplex. Drew pulls himself up and slams them both to the mat for a big pop. Woods and Sheamus are down on the floor. Drew with clotheslines to Kross, then a back elbow. Drew launches Knight across the ring from out of the corner, then hits a neckbreaker and a kip-up as Imperium watches.

LA blocks the Future Shock DDT and drops Drew on his head. Sheamus comes in and levels Knight with forearms, then the Irish Curse backbreaker to Woods as he runs in. Sheamus flattens Knight again, then delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Woods. Sheamus now delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Kross as fans continue counting. Sheamaus plays to the crowd for a big pop, then delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Kross. Fans pop for Sheamus as he points at the WrestleMania 39 sign. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick to Knight but Drew runs in and drops Knight with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Sheamus and Drew have words now. Woods flies off the top rope but Sheamus meets him with a big boot. Drew with a Claymore Kick to Knight. Drew covers Knight and Sheamus covers Woods, at the same time, and their pins are both counted as another referee ran in. Fans chant “Triple Threat!” now as Cole wonders who’s going to WrestleMania. Sheamus and Drew argue to end the segment.

– Kayla is backstage with Paul Heyman, asking for insight into Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn. Heyman is distracted and wasn’t paying attention. Heyman says this Cody Rhodes is too much. He says we get heat for talking about Cody’s family, but on Monday he got involved in The Bloodline business, and that’s family. He says it’s almost a counter-attack. Heyman talks more about Cody and says due to all this emotional baggage, Cody will already be a defeated opponent when he enters the ring at WrestleMania 39. Heyman says the only story left for Cody to tell will be when he gets off the mat after losing to Roman Reigns, and he has to pick the time and place to truthfully acknowledge Reigns.

– Still to come, the first 2023 WWE Hall of Fame announcement.

– Back from the break and we see how the Fatal 5 Way ended. Sheamaus and Drew McIntyre are backstage arguing now. The Brawling Brutes pull Sheamus away.

– The announcers send us to a video package to announce Rey Mysterio as the headliner of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Class. Samantha Irvin then introduces Rey and out he comes to a standing ovation.

Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Rey takes the mic. Rey goes to speak but the music interrupt and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik says this is so pathetic. Fans boo and he tells them to shut up. Dominik says WWE is really inducting a washed up old man into the Hall of Fame. He asks how many birthdays, holidays and soccer games did his dad miss, all just to make this Hall of Fame career. Fans boo as The Judgment Day enter the ring. He says Rhea was right, he’s ashamed to be Rey’s son. The music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

Legado rushes the ring to stand with Rey. Rey hands the mic to Santos. Santos says Rey may have let go of what Dominik did last week, but he hasn’t. Santos yells at Dominik to shut up. Santos brings up tonight’s six-man and says let’s just have it right now. Fans pop. The two sides have words as a referee runs down to the ring.

The Judgment Day vs. Legado del Fantasma

Back from the break and Cole plugs WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6 in Puerto Rico with Bad Bunny as the host. Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at last week’s match between Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. We go to the ring and Finn Balor is going at it with Cruz Del Toro as Rhea Ripley cheers from ringside. Cruz fights but Balor dropkicks him.

Damian Priest tags in and unloads on Cruz in the corner, stomping away as Zelina Vega rallies from ringside. Priest with a flying elbow to Cruz for a 2 count as Rey Mysterio also watches from ringside. Dominik tags in with the Three Amigos suplexes to Cruz. Dominik takes it back to the corner and in comes Balor to take over.

Cruz sends Balor flying and in comes Escobar. Escobar with double knees to Balor in the corner. Joaquin Wilde tags in and smashes Balor in the corner. Cruz with another quick tag as he also smashes Balor in the corner. These quick tags from Legado continue to keep Balor in their corner. Wilde drops Balor and hits a second rope splash for 2.

Balor yanks Wilde off the top by his leg. Priest tags back in and decks Wilde while Balor holds him. Priest beats Wilde around, then chokes him on the bottom rope as the referee warns him. Priest with a big boot for a 2 count. Dominik tags in to double team Wilde with Balor, then Priest tags in and does the same. Priest and Balor knock Escobar and Cruz off the apron to clear the ring of Legado del Fantasma. The Judgment Day poses to boos as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Escobar clotheslines Balor, then kicks Priest off the pron. Escobar catches Balor in a leg drop backbreaker for a 2 count. Escobar stays on Balor and scoops him to his shoulders but Balor slides out and drops Escobar.

Dominik tags in but Escobar drops him. Cruz tags in and flies off the top with a big crossbody to Dominik. Dominik looks to capitalize but Cruz hits a big slam for a 2 count as Priest breaks it up. Cruz stuns Priest and hits a missile dropkick to send him to the floor. Escobar with a suicide dive to take out Priest and others at ringside. Ripley catches an attack by Vega, then launches her into Escobar and others.

Dominik ends up hitting a baseball slide to his father at ringside while Ripley has him distracted. The referee is keeping Rey from entering the ring, so he doesn’t see Priest run in and help Dominik with Cruz by delivering a big kick. This allows Dominik to finish Cruz off for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– Afr the match, Legado del Fantasma recovers at ringside while The Judgment Day stands tall in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Dominik calls his father into the ring so they can just have a talk. Dominik asks his stablemates to give him the ring, and they do. Fans chant “you suck!” at Dominik as Rey enters the ring. Dominik doesn’t understand why WWE is inducting Rey when he only deserves to go into the Deadbeat Dad Hall of Fame. Dominik says he should’ve been Eddie’s son, a reference to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Dominik backs his father up, taunting him. Dominik shoves Rey back with a forearm, then tells him to bring it. Fans go wild but Rey turns his back to leave. Dominik charges and Rey ducks, sending Dominik through the ropes to the feet of The Judgment Day. Dominik throws a fit. Rey says he will not fight Dominik, no matter what. Dominik insists they will fight. Rey’s music starts up.

– Still to come, The Usos are back together.

– We see Braun Strowman and Ricochet warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

– Country singer Jimmie Allen will perform “America The Beautiful” on WrestleMania 39 Sunday.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is waiting for Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce is stressed out over the job as usual. Flair says it’s WrestleMania Season and she wants a match, with anyone. Pearce says he will see what he can do tonight. Flair thanks him and tells him to hang in there.

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out first comes Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. Cole says a victory here will move the winners closer to a title shot.

The bell rings and Erik starts off with Ricochet. They tangle and trade holds. Ricochet with a head-scissors takedown. Erik rocks Ricochet and in comes Ivar. Ricochet delivers kicks but Ivar grabs him. Ricochet fights free and they collide with shoulders.

Ivar with big punches but Ricochet fights back. Ricochet takes Ivar down by his arm, then dropkicks him. Ivar misses a splash as Ricochet moves. Braun tags in and clotheslines Ivar over the top rope to the floor. Erik attacks from behind but Braun fights him off, sending him to the floor as well.

Ricochet charges and Braun launches him over the top rope, out onto The Viking Raiders for a big pop. Braun stands tall in the ring and yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik is dominating Ricochet after The Vikings took over during the break. Ivar tags in and they double team Ricochet in their corner. Erik comes back in as they continue the quick tags. Erik drops Ricochet for a 2 count as Valhalla looks on. Erik grounds Ricochet while yelling at him.

Ricochet fights up and out but Erik rocks him and promises to break his pretty face. Ricochet fights back but Erik drops him. Ricochet fights out again but Erik levels him with a big right. Erik calls Braun into the ring and asks if he wants some too. Ivar runs over and grabs Braun’s leg, but he gets kicked away. Erik knocks Braun to the floor, then Ivar hits the crossbody into the barrier.

Erik grabs Ricochet in the ring now but he slides out of the hold. Braun is nowhere to tag. Ricochet stuns Erik and reaches for a tag but Braun is still down at ringside. Ricochet hoists Erik to his shoulders but he has to stop and knock Ivar off the apron. Ricochet takes Erik down for a close 2 count. Erik comes right back and rocks Ricochet with a knee to the face for the sitdown powerbomb. Ricochet kicks out just in time. Ricochet rocks Erik again as Braun starts moving on the floor. Ricochet keeps going and hits a middle rope moonsault. Erik and Ricochet are both down now.

Braun slowly makes it back to the apron. Braun tags in and runs over Ivar, then knocks Erik off the apron, then runs over Ivar with a big boot. Braun unloads on Ivar in the corner, then delivers a splash and a big running dropkick for a big pop. Braun is alone in the ring now, so he tags in Ricochet, then goes to the floor for the Strowman Express to run over Ivar. He keeps running for Erik but Valhalla pulls Erik out of the way and Braun goes flying over the announce table.

Valhalla stalks Ricochet at ringside now. Ricochet goes to the top in the ring but he’s shocked by Valhalla. He goes for the 450 Splash on Ivar but Ivar moves, then comes right back with a big heel kick. Ivar goes to the top for the big flying splash to Ricochet for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik, Ivar and Valhalla stand tall as the music hits. The replay shows Valhalla putting some kind of spell on Ricochet. The Viking Raiders pose in the middle of the ring now.

– Imperium confronts Adam Pearce backstage now. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER says Pearce had one task – to come up with one single challenger for WrestleMania 39, not two challengers. GUNTHER says Pearce has lost all authority with his staff, and this dereliction of his duties will not be tolerated. Pearce tries to calm things, and says he doesn’t agree but he hears what GUNTHER is saying. Pearce says Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will take place next week with the winner being GUNTHER’s sole challenger at WrestleMania. GUNTHER says he will be watching. Imperium walks out.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring for this non-title match as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out. Flair poses as the pyro goes off, then she heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair waits as the music hits and out comes Shotzi on her tank. The pyro hits as Shotzi fires a shot, then she heads to the ring as Flair looks on. The bell rings and they size each other up, then bump fists in a show of respect.

Flair and Shotzi lock up, and Flair nails a headlock takedown. Thy get up and Flair drops Shotzi with a shoulder, then flexes and shouts-out WrestleMania for a pop. They tangle and Shotzi sends Flair flying with a scissors takedown. They keep going and Flair slams Shotzi, grounding her from behind. Shotzi tries to fight free but Flair slams her for 2.

Shotzi shoves Flair away and then charges but Flair nails a big boot. Flair is going for the Figure Four submission in the middle of the ring when the music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley. Flair stops staring at Ripley, then tries to apply the hold anyway but Shotzi rolls her up for 2.

Flair blocks Shotzi and hits a big German suplex, then a kip-up for a pop. Flair and Ripley stare each other down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair kicks Shotzi away while up top. Shotzi runs back up and sends Flair flying to the mat with a scissors for a 2 count as Ripley laughs from ringside. Flair knocks Shotzi off the apron with a big boot. Flair launches herself to the floor but Shotzi moves, then kicks her in the head. Ripley is watching all of this unfold.

Shotzi goes for a suicide dive but Flair meets her at the ropes with a forearm. Flair brings it back in and chops away on Shotzi. Flair mounts offense now, then hits the fall-away slam, and a kip-up as fans cheer. Flair with a Spear now. Flair then applies the Figure Four while pointing at Ripley. Ripley taunts her. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight and Shotzi taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, the music hits as Flair stands tall with the title in the air and Ripley looks on. We go to replays. Ripley enters the ring and Flair asks her what she has to say, kid. Ripley say watching Flair just now reminded her exactly why she chose Flair after winning the Royal Rumble, but Flair can wipe that smug look off her face because when she looks into Flair’s eyes, she doesn’t only see acceptance, she sees all of Flair’s insecurities. Fans give Ripley the “What?!” treatment now. Ripley says at WrestleMania she will take the one thing that makes Flair feel so important when she becomes the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Fans boo. Flair tells her to hush her mouth. Flair says Ripley’s improvement may be something she’s so proud of but Flair has improved every single day of her life, some people love her for it and others react negatively, but it’s a fact – she wants it more, she will out-work anyone, male or female, because she takes this business so very seriously. Flair says you are Rhea Bloody Ripley and that means you will rip apart anyone standing in your way… except for me. Flair drops the mic and exits the ring as her music starts back up.

– We see The Usos walking backstage together. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see how Jey turned on Sami Zayn during Monday’s RAW, and how Cody Rhodes saved Zayn from The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy declares that The Bloodline is back together and in your city. Jey says the big question of the whole week has been… fans interrupt with a “Sami!” chant. Jey says everyone is asking why he did it… why he betrayed Sami like that. Jey says switch roles with him for a second – what would you have done? Jey talks about family and says he did it because he had to.

Jey says he didn’t want to do it but he had no choice, and he never had a choice because Jimmy is his blood, his twin, his brother, his family, not you, and neither are any of you fans. The boos pick up. Jey says the fans don’t know what he’s going through each week. Jey says there’s one person he blames… Sami. Jey says Sami’s problem is what Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has already said – Sami is selfish. All Sami had to do was fall in line but he will never know anything about that because he’s not blood.

Jimmy says now that they’ve got rid of the Sami problem, there’s only one problem to get rid of – Cody. Jimmy asks Cody what his issue is. The music interrupts and out comes Rhodes to a big pop. Rhodes poses to pyro on the entrance-way. He takes the mic and says he keeps hearing his name, so if you’re going to talk about him, how about talking directly to him. Cody says The Usos mentioned how they answer to Reigns, but he doesn’t, he answers to the fans. A “Cody!” chant picks up. Cody says it sounds like the fans don’t want to hear them talk tonight, they want to see a fight.

Jimmy warns Cody if he gets any closer he won’t make it to WrestleMania because they will put him on the shelf just like Sami is. Cody takes off his jacket and tie as The Usos prepare for a fight. Zayn suddenly rushes in from behind and attacks Jey. Jimmy turns around and attacks Sami but here comes Cody. Sami takes Jimmy to the floor and fights him on top of the announce table while Cody fights Jey into the crowd. Jimmy slams Sami face-first into the table, then goes out to help Jey in the crowd.

Sami attacks Jimmy from behind. Sami sends Jey back into the ringside area, then follows him to the ring. Sami clotheslines Jey back to the floor, while Cody clotheslines Jimmy to the floor. Cody and Sami stand tall together as officials rush down to restore order, keeping The Usos held back on the entrance-way. Cody’s music starts up as he raises Sami’s arm in the air. The Usos talk trash from the aisle while Cody and Sami look on from the ring. SmackDown goes off the air.