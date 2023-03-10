Jimmie Allen to perform America The Beautiful at WrestleMania Saturday

Jimmie Allen is set to perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night 2 of WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

WWE has announced that the country music singer will open WrestleMania Sunday with the live performance of “America The Beautiful” at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Allen won the 2021 Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year. He was a competitor on season 30 of ABC’s Dancing with The Stars, the season as The Miz, and later appeared as a guest mentor on season 20 of American Idol.

As noted, WWE announced during this week’s RAW that singer Becky G will sing “America The Beautiful” on Night 1. Becky G won the People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2022, and was nominated for the award in 2021. She also won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist in 2020 and 2021, while also being nominated for the same award in 2022.