WWE executives to meet with potential buyers next month

In the same story by CNBC about WWE talking with two states over legalizing betting on their matches, the report also stated that WWE executives will be meeting potential buyers next month. The story made it sound like that no bids were made yet but talks next month will be done with prospective buyers in preparation for first-round bids.

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is seeking a total of $9 billion for the company, a price which is well over the company’s market cap right now, currently in the range of $6 billion. In related news, during the Morgan Stanley investor conference, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that if WWE ultimately sells, he hopes the new owner is a good partner and they are ready to engage with the company on the upcoming television rights when they ask. Asked about bidding to keep Smackdown on FOX, Murdoch said that renewal might be dictated by the performance on the overall sports portfolio.