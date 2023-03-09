Sarray departing WWE, press conference in Japan on March 13

Japanese star Sarray is departing WWE “amicably” and will be holding a press conference in Japan on March 13 to announce her return there. The news was broken by Tokyo Sports.

Her first match back in Japan will take place at the Sareee-ISM show on May 16 at the Shinjuku Face in Tokyo. Prior to joining WWE, Sarray used the name Sareee.

The 26-year-old signed with WWE in February 2020 but delayed her arrival due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was allowed to continue working in Japan until April when she finally moved to the United States.

Unfortunately, her NXT career never took off and was not used to the best of her abilities. She last appeared on NXT TV in August of last year in a losing effort against Mandy Rose.

Before joining WWE she wrestled for World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana for nearly nine years.