Ric Flair Rips MJF for Throwing Drink on Fan

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the incident from the 2023 AEW Revolution PPV when MJF threw a drink at a child…

“It’s cheap heat. You want to do something to get heat and get the people excited, that won’t hurt anybody, you cut yourself so deep that when you swing your hair, you throw blood all over them. That’s what I did all the time when I had long hair. Then they’d feel like they’re part of the action. They’re going, ‘Sh-t, this ain’t paint. This is blood’ [laughs]. I’m totally against throwing anything at a kid. You never know, if it had ice in it and that. The liability there? I’m sure Tony did a a cartwheel at Gorilla [position].”

“That sh-t wouldn’t fly at WWE. I got news for you. For something like that, if he did that that wouldn’t work in WWE for a minute.”

(quotes source: Colin Tessier)