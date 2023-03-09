Powerhouse Hobbs Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs is now the AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title with help from QT Marshall on Dynamite. The main event of Wednesday’s show saw Wardlow defend the championship, which he won from Samoa Joe at AEW Revolution, against Hobbs.

The end of the match saw Hobbs and Wardlow on the stage when Marshall appeared and nailed Wardlow with a chair. He then waffled Wardlow once more, and Hobbs and Wardlow powerbombed Wardlow off the stage to pick up the win.

The victory marks Hobbs’ first championship in AEW, and ends Wardlow’s second fight at just four days which gives him the shortest TNT Championship reign to date.