NXT viewership/rating for Roadblock

Tuesday’s live Roadblock edition of WWE NXT drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.43% from last week’s 555,000 viewers for the Roadblock go-home show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 30.76% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 30.59% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #13 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #50 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #66 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since February 14, and the fourth-highest audience of the year so far. This was also the highest key demo rating since the post-Deadline episode on December 13. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both over the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.43% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 30.76% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.79% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 30.76% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was also the Roadblock show.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating, also drawing 1.348 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.136 million viewers, also drawing a 0.28 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.121 million viewers, also drawing a 0.50 key demo rating. Night Court on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 3.930 million viewers.

Tuesday’s special Roadblock edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne, Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase, a segment with NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Pretty Deadly, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, plus Meiko Satomura vs. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, which was the main event.