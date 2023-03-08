Updated AEW Dynamite lineup

Ricky Starks has been announced for tonight’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW has just announced that we will hear from Starks on tonight’s Dynamite, just three nights after his big Revolution win over Chris Jericho.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA:

* Fallout from AEW Revolution

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal

* We will hear from Ricky Starks