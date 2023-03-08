Update on Brian Cage’s status with AEW

Brian Cage’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly coming up soon.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Cage’s deal is set to expire “imminently.” It was originally set to expire between late January and mid-February. Sapp noted that AEW hoped to extend the deal due to injury time in order to keep him until the end of June at the earliest, but Cage reportedly pushed back against that.

Sapp wrote that Cage was interested in exploring free agency. WWE reportedly has interest in him and would open to speaking with him if he enters the open market. According to Sapp, sources indicated that Cage and AEW agreed to work together through the end of March and the ROH Supercard of Honor Pay-per-view on March 31.

Additionally, Sapp noted that, per sources, some of the supposed injury time was linked to Cage being hurt when he signed with the company. AEW is said to have offered Cage an extension that’s comparable to his deal, and this outcome has not been “ruled out.”