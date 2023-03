Matches for the 3/10 & 3/17 NXT Level Up episodes were taped on Tuesday at the WWE PC. Here are spoilers with just one match airing this week as the other two for this week were taped last week-

-Lyra Valkyria defeated Dani Palmer

-Eddy Thorpe defeated Xyon Quinn

-Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah

-Odyssey Jones defeated Von Wagner