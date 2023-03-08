News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite will air tonight live on TBS from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. This will be the Dynamite debut in the city.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from AEW Revolution

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal