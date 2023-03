The first two matches for NXT Stand & Deliver were announced during NXT Roadblock last night.

The Stand & Deliver PLE will take place on 4/1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The special start time will be at 1 PM EST. Here is the current lineup with the videos from Roadblock-

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano

