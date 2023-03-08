Johnny Gargano appears on NXT, to face Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano returned to NXT last night on USA Network and got himself booked in a match at the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event next month.

Gargano was brought over by Shawn Michaels, who during the show participated in an in-ring segment with Grayson Waller. Waller kept badmouthing HBK and NXT and eventually challenged Michaels to a match in Los Angeles.

But the NXT boss had another idea in mind: he wasn’t stepping back in the ring, but introduced Johnny Gargano as Waller’s opponent for Stand & Deliver.

Gargano’s last match in an NXT ring was at WarGames in December 2021 where he teamed up with Team Black and Gold to take on Team 2.0 which also included Waller. His last appearance came a few days later where he cut a passionate in-ring promo before saying goodbye.

In other Stand & Deliver news, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT title against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of the show.