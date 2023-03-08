Impact announces Under Siege events for Canada

Impact announced the following-

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To London, Ontario For The First Time In 4 Years

Two Nights of High-Energy Action at the Western Fair District Agriplex, Including UNDER SIEGE on Friday, May 26

IMPACT Wrestling presents two nights of action-packed live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

The action kicks off with UNDER SIEGE on Friday night, May 26, which will air live on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Then it’s the UNDER SIEGE FALLOUT Show on Saturday, May 27, as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

Tickets for both shows in London, Ontario will go on-sale THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 10, at 10 am ET. Tickets can be purchased at impactwrestling.com.

IMPACT Wrestling was last in London, Ontario in February 2019, for a co-promoted live Twitch show, Brace For IMPACT, with Smash Wrestling. IMPACT also had shows in London, Ontario in 2008 and 2011.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in London, Ontario for the May 26-27 shows, including Josh Alexander, Mickie James, Santino Marella, Trey Miguel, Frankie Kazarian, Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Rosemary and Deonna Purrazzo, among others.

Many of the matches for the London, Ontario shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

# # #

