Angelina Love reveals her engagement
Angelina Love has announced her engagement to NWA wrestler Fodder. She announced the news earlier today via her Twitter account.
She wrote on the announcement, “It was so easy to say YES! to this man 💍 My King, my best friend, my soulmate and David’s Big Cheese 😆 love you always and forever @LoKeys910”
— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) March 8, 2023