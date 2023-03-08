3/8/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Sacramento, California.

—

Match #1 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal

Cassidy takes Lethal down and gets a quick two count, and then keeps a side-headlock applied. Lethal gets to his feet, but Cassidy takes him right back down. Lethal gets free and goes to the floor, but baits Cassidy in as he gets back into the ring.Cassidy counters the Lethal Injection and gets a two count, and then Lethal counters Beach Break for a two count. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection again, but Cassidy delivers a shot to counter. Cassidy sends Lethal to the outside and dives, but Lethal catches him. Cassidy escapes and shoves Lethal shoulder first into the ring post. Lethal comes back and shoves Cassidy into the ring steps, and then drops Cassidy with a leg-whip in the ropes. Cassidy sends Lethal into the corner, but Lethal comes back and puts him on the top rope. Lethal dropkicks Cassidy’s knee to send him to the floor and taunts him in the ring. Lethal goes to the floor and kicks Cassidy in the midsection. Lethal drives Cassidy into the ring apron and takes him down on the floor. Lethal slams Cassidy’s knee into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy comes back with a kick to Lethal’s arm. They exchange shots and Cassidy delivers a Brain Buster. Cassidy dodges Lethal in the corner and delivers a few right hands. Cassidy goes up top and follows with forearm strikes. Lethal comes back with a chop and climbs up as well. Cassidy delivers body shots and clubs Lethal in the back. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT and follows with a spinning DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but his leg gives out and Lethal applies the Figure Four. Cassidy gets to the ropes and they both go to the apron. They exchange chops and Cassidy clotheslines Lethal back into the ring. Cassidy comes back in, but Lethal catches him and slams him on his knee. Lethal goes for the Figure Four, but Cassidy counters with a roll-up for a two count. Lethal delivers the Lethal Combination and goes for the elbow drop, but Cassidy gets his knees up. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Lethal counters with a cutter. Lethal goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Lethal picks Cassidy up, but drops him down and delivers a thrust kick. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but Lethal collapses on his arm and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Lethal tries to attack Cassidy with the Golden Globe, but the referee backs him up the ramp. Jeff Jarrett runs in from behind and lays Cassidy out with the Stroke. Jarrett smashes his guitar over Cassidy’s knee, and then Best Friends run in as Jarrett escapes through the crowd.

—

Footage of Wardlow’s broken-into car is shown. All of his luggage and the AEW TNT Championship was stolen. Renee Paquette interviews Powerhouse Hobbs backstage. Hobbs says Wardlow’s life is in shambles right now, and something like that wouldn’t happen to him. Hobbs says Wardlow can still call himself a champion, but he is taking that tonight.

—

Ricky Starks makes his way to the ring. Starks says he has spent the last ten days in California and beat Chris Jericho at Revolution, so he is having a hell of a week. Starks says he has taken down The Jericho Appreciation Society week after week, and says he isn’t sure what’s next for him. Starks says the question on his mind isn’t what’s next, but where he is going next. The Bullet Club’s music plays, and then Juice Robinson attacks Starks from behind and beats him down.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Wardlow backstage. Wardlow says he has dealt with a lot of loss lately, but luckily some buddies let him borrow some clothes. He challenges Hobbs to make tonight’s match anything goes and falls count anywhere.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Ruby Soho in the ring. Paquette asks Soho why she joined Saraya and Toni Storm at Revolution this past weekend. Soho says it shouldn’t come as a surprise and says the fans created the monster she is now. She says the fans were thrilled when Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. beat her when she first came into AEW, and then booed her out of the building when she beat Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Tournament. She says she realized when Jamie Hayter pinned her on Sunday that no one was going to come to her aid and really appreciate her. She says the company didn’t appreciate Storm and the fans turned on Saraya as soon as they could. She says you can’t build on a broken foundation, which is what the homegrown talent and the entitled rookies are in AEW, and then calls out her opponent, Skye Blue.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

Blue goes right after Soho, but Soho takes advantage and sends her to the outside. Soho slams Blue into the barricade and the ring post, and then kicks her in the midsection. Soho rolls Blue back into the ring and delivers an enzuigiri. Blue slaps Soho across the face, but Soho comes back with a slap of her own. Soho slams Blue with a back heel trip and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue sends Soho to the apron. Blue delivers a shot, but Soho comes back and kicks her in the head. Soho suplexes Blue a few times and goes for a corner kick, but Blue dodges it. Blue comes back with a few shots and delivers a knee strike. Blue delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a kick to the face. Blue delivers a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Blue goes for Code Blue, but Soho counters out and delivers a thrust kick. Blue comes back with a thrust kick of her own, but Soho pulls her hair and delivers Destination Unknown for the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, Saraya and Storm come to the ring with the spray paint. Soho spray paints Blue, but Willow Nightingale rushes the ring. Saraya and Storm leave the ring as Nightingale yells at Soho. Saraya and Storm come back in and attack Nightingale from behind. Soho joins in on the beat down and delivers No Future to Nightingale. Saraya spray paints Blue and Nightingale, and then she and Storm raise Soho’s arms in the air.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Adam Page backstage. Page says he has been better physically, but everything else is fine. He says let what he did on Sunday serve as a warning. Paquette asks if things between he and Jon Moxley are over, and he says as far as he is concerned they are finished.

—

A promo from MJF after his Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson at Revolution airs. He says he made the Dragon tap out, and says his back isn’t against the wall anymore. He says March 15th is his birthday, and he is going to celebrate and have a re-Bar mitzvah.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews FTR in the ring. Cash Wheeler says he missed the ovation from the fans, and then says the last few months have been bad for them. He says they lost a lot of matches and all of their tag titles, and then lost one of their best friends in Jay Briscoe. Wheeler says they knew they needed time away, but they couldn’t stay at home anymore as The Gunns call themselves the best tag team in the world. He says they are good and are the future, but they are also entitled. Wheeler says their dad gave them everything they could have asked for, but he is going to teach them how to fight. Dax Harwood says the fans never left them and professional wrestling never left them, and he loves the fans too. Harwood says they closed the book on the greatest trilogy in their careers in December, but that memory was taken away from him by The Gunns. Harwood says it would be easy to fight them and beat their asses, but they are also going to take the AEW World Tag Team Championship for themselves, The Briscoes, and the fans.

—

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. Cargill says there are no challenges for her and wants to have the best opponent that Canada can give to her next week.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara) (w/Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard)

Fox and Jericho start the match. Jericho shoves him away, but Fox comes back with a kick to the chest. Fox dropkicks Jericho into the corner and connects with a corner clothesline. Fox drops his knees on Jericho’s chest and takes him out with a dive on the floor. Fox gets Jericho back into the ring, but Jericho goes to the corner and hugs Guevara. Guevara tags in and kicks Fox in the midsection. Guevara takes Fox down and Jericho comes back in. Guevara and Jericho double-team Fox and all of JAS poses in the ring and on the apron. Darius makes a tag and kicks Guevara in the face, and then Guevara hugs Garcia in the corner. Garcia tags in, but Darius takes him down with an arm-drag. Dante tags in and takes Garcia down with a springboard moonsault on the floor. Parker swipes at Dante’s boot, and then Garcia drops Dante with a right hand as he dives back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara tags in and takes Dante down. Guevara applies a rear chin-lock, but Dante delivers right hands to the midsection. Dante drops Guevara with a monkey flip and tags in Fox. Garcia tags in as well, and Fox drops him with a few clotheslines. Fox drops Garcia with a cutter, and then sends Jericho to the floor. Fox trips Guevara into the ropes, and then drops down onto him as he dropkicks Jericho. Fox drops Garcia and Guevara with a double cutter and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Darius tags in and Fox slams Garcia down. Darius suplexes Garcia and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Garcia pulls Darius’s hair and ear and then tags in Jericho. Darius drops Jericho with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Darius kicks Jericho in the face and drops him with an elbow strike. Darius goes for the cover, but Garcia and Guevara break it up. Fox, Dante, Garcia, and Guevara all drop each other on the outside, and then Darius rolls Jericho up for a two count. Darius kicks Jericho in the face, but Hager hits Darius in the back with the baseball bat. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect to Darius and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Jericho Appreciation Society

-After the match, Parker says everyone just witnessed the single greatest trios victory in AEW history. Menard says tonight marks the one year anniversary of the Society and Garcia says he thinks it’s only fair that they are number one contender’s for the AEW World Trios Championship. Guevara says they are sexiest group alive and Hager says he likes his sexy hat. Jericho says they are deeming themselves the number one contenders and calls out The House of Black. The lights go out, but The Elite’s music hits instead. Kenny Omega says they have all stayed out of each other’s way in the last three years and he likes to think that comes out of a place of respect. Don Callis takes the microphone from him and says The Elite established the AEW World Trios Championship and says they are the number one contenders. Callis says he and Jericho have been friends for 33 years and Jericho is one of the greatest of all time. Callis says Jericho is only the second greatest wrestler from Winnipeg and if he had a couple of months to train, Jericho would be number three. Jericho tells Callis and The Elite to get in the ring, but the lights go out. The House of Black appear on the screen. Makalai Black says both Jericho and Omega both deserve to be embarrassed in their home down. The lights go out and The House appears between The Elite and The Society on the ramp, and Black tells both teams to come get them. The lights go out again, and The House is gone when they come back on.

—

Tony Khan is backstage and he makes an announcement. He says Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jeff Jarrett, and the title is being rebranded as the AEW International Championship.

—

Bryan Danielson cut a promo after his Iron Man Match against MJF after Revolution. He says his entire career was about not giving up and to keep fighting. He says he first instinct when he was in the LeBell Lock was to fight, but then he realized he couldn’t feel his arms and re realized MJF was right when he said he was putting wrestling before his family. Danielson says it’s time for him to go home.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley) (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Castagnoli and Moxley attack Reynolds and Silver at the bell and quickly send Reynolds to the outside. Moxley chops Silver a few times and tags in Castagnoli, who comes in with shots to Silver and then drops him with a clothesline. They block each other’s suplex attempts and Moxley tags back in. Moxley delivers shots to Silver and tags Castagnoli back in. Castagnoli stomps on Silver a few times and takes him down to the mat. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Castagnoli applies a rear chin-lock, but Silver backs him into the corner. Castagnoli comes back with uppercuts and body shots, but Silver drops him face first onto the turnbuckle. Reynolds tags in and kicks Moxley in the face. Reynolds delivers a back elbow and an uppercut to Castagnoli. Reynolds kicks Castagnoli in the head and drops Moxley with a dive on the outside. Reynolds kicks Castagnoli in the face, but Castagnoli comes back with a back elbow and shoves Reynolds to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Reynolds send Castagnoli to the outside. Castagnoli comes right back in and applies a front face-lock. Reynolds gets free and delivers a double stomp. Moxley and Silver tag in and Silver dropkicks Moxley into the corner. Silver connects with kicks to the chest, but Moxley comes back with a back elbow. Silver comes back with a pump kick, and then delivers another kick to Moxley’s head. Silver drops Moxley with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with kicks to Silver’s chest, but Silver takes him down and delivers elbow strikes. Moxley counters into a triangle choke, but Silver counters out and delivers knee strikes to Moxley’s head. Castagnoli kicks Silver in the head a few times, but Reynolds comes in and Dark Order double-team Castagnoli. They double-team Moxley now, but Moxley comes back with a sleeper hold to Reynolds. Moxley suplexes Reynolds down and locks in a D’Arce Choke and Reynolds taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Moxley transitions into a rear choke as Castagnoli keeps the referee back. Silver comes back in, but Castagnoli dumps him to the outside. Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke to Reynolds, and then Evil Uno rushes the ring. Uno drops Yuta on the outside and attacks Moxley in the ring. Yuta comes back with a chop block, and then stomps away on Uno. Adam Page’s music hits and he comes to the ring. He strikes Castagnoli, and then The Club beats him down. Uno comes back into the ring to make the save as referees rush out to separate everyone.

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. They say things didn’t go their way at Revolution, but they will be on their way back to the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard interrupt and say everyone knows The Acclaimed are sports entertainers at heart. The Acclaimed laugh it off and they go their separate ways.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

-Nyla Rose vs. Riho

-The Acclaimed in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Trios Championship – Three-Way Match: The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett

-MJF’s re-Bar mitzvah Celebration

—

Match #5 – AEW TNT Championship – Falls Count Anywhere Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Wardlow and Hobbs are brawling in the parking garage, and Hobbs throws Wardlow into an open car door. Hobbs slams Wardlow into the car and delivers shots, and then throws a keg at him. Wardlow ducks, but Hobbs suplexes him onto the hood of the car. Wardlow comes back with a back-body drop that shatters the windshield. Wardlow goes for the cover, but Hobbs kicks out. Wardlow slams Hobbs into some plastic crates as the show heads to a commercial.