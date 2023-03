WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.451 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is up 1.79% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.408 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 4.83% from the previous week’s 0.62 rating. This past week’s 0.59 key demo rating represents 770,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.28% from the 813,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.62 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #1 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #1 in the 25-54 demo, even with the previous week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown came in at #7 for the night in viewership on network TV, down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. While SmackDown ranked #1 in the key demographic on broadcast TV for Friday night, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.219 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating.

SmackDown drew the third-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s show drew well over the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was up 1.79% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 4.83% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 8.4% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was even with the same week in 2022.

The NBA game between the Grizzlies and the Nuggets on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 key demo rating, also drawing 1.240 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.899 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Friday’s live edition of SmackDown aired from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns making first appearance since Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes returning to SmackDown to confront Reigns in the ring, plus Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, which was the main event.