WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.827 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.34% from last week’s 1.768 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.885 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.890 million), the second hour drew 1.855 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.748 million) and the final hour drew 1.768 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.665 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 1.96% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. The 0.52 key demo rating represents 678,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.35% from the 669,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and Gutfeld! This is even with last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The numbers were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.34% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 1.96% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 2.93% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 15.55% from the same week in 2022.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 3.059 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.522 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.436 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.953 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 281,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.271 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.389 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice on NBC drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.69, while The Voice also drew the top viewership of the night with 6.436 million.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – John Cena’s return, Logan Paul’s return, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match, Mustafa Ali’s surprise for Dolph Ziggler, plus Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, which was the main event.