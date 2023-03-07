WWE A&E rating/viewership for this past Sunday

Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna drew 481,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.18% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, which drew 453,000 viewers.

The Biography doc on Chyna drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 16.66% from last week’s 0.12 key demo rating for the Roberts special. The 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Chyna doc ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking.

The Chyna doc ranked #59 for the night in viewership on cable. This is down from last week’s #64 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Chyna was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Chyna doc key demo rating is up from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on The Rock and John Cena drew 387,000 viewers. This is down 8.07% from last week’s Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley), which drew 421,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Rock vs. Cena also drew a 0.12 key demo rating, which is even with last week’s 0.12 rating for Taker vs. Mankind. This week’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.014 key demo rating drew.

The Rock vs. Cena doc ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #23 ranking.

The Rock vs. Cena episode ranked #75 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #74 ranking. This is also tied with CNN Newsroom at 2pm, which also drew a 0.05 key demo rating for the #85 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Rock vs. Cena was up from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Rock vs. Cena episode key demo rating is up from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The NBA game between the Knicks and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.70 key demo rating.. The Knicks vs. Celtics game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.146 million viewers.

The ESPN NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC topped the night on network TV with a 0.99 key demo rating, also drawing 3.950 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.932 million viewers, also drawing a 0.52 key demo rating.