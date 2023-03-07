Video: Piper Niven attacks Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is out of action with a shoulder sprain after she was attacked by Piper Niven on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show saw Niven attack LeRae backstage during an interview as revenge for a loss on last week’s show.

Later in the show, it was announced by the broadcast team that LeRae suffered an AC sprain in her right shoulder. It’s not clear how long she’ll be out of action. LeRae competed at WWE live events over the weekend.

