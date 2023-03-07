Updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, America The Beautiful singer
Coming out of Raw in Boston last night, here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley
United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch
WrestleMania Host: The Miz
America The Beautiful Singer Night 1: Becky G