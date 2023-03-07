More notes on Vince at Raw

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was backstage for Monday’s RAW in Boston, but it appears this caused more of a stir online than in person, and word now is that McMahon’s physical appearance turned heads more than anything.

As we’ve noted, McMahon was at RAW mainly to visit John Cena, according to sources. He spent the entirety of the show in the Gorilla Position backstage, but reportedly had no impact on the creative direction of the show, or production. He was never scheduled to appear. It was originally reported that Vince “looked different,” and later revealed that he is sporting a mustache these days, described by one talent as a “creepy little mustache.”

In an update, a new report on reactions and more from Vince attending RAW notes that his presence caused more of a stir online than it did in person as most people thought it was just a matter of time before they’d see him back in general. We noted a few weeks back how one talent insisted McMahon was back on the WWE creative team, which was denied by other sources. Due to last night’s RAW visit, that talent that insisted McMahon is working creative has doubled down on their initial feelings.

Regarding McMahon’s new look, word is that he arrived with dyed hair and a small mustache, which people described as resembling that of Gomez Addams from The Addams Family.

Vince’s appearance was reportedly discussed more than what he was doing or what his visit meant for the future. One source who has worked with Vince for two decades noted that it was, “more drastic and a shock than him getting his head shaved” at WrestleMania 23. It should be noted that several fake photos of Vince and his mustache are going around social media, but no real photos have surfaced as of this afternoon.

While at Gorilla in the back. McMahon was not shy about saying hello to people, and greeting talent. However, none of the talent or staff speaking have said that McMahon was providing instructions, feedback, or orders to anyone that they saw.

There were some talent who intentionally avoided associating with McMahon, despite the belief that they will likely have to deal with him in the future.

As was reported, the wide discussion in the locker room was that McMahon was there to visit Cena and to enjoy the show, with people believing that McMahon came to RAW specifically because Cena was booked.

It was also noted that this was a stark contrast to when McMahon forced himself back into power this past December and there seemed to be panic, or when he appeared on WWE TV after the Wall Street Journal scandal stories emerged in 2022, and were met with disgust. There did not seem to be a lot of panic, at least based on what sources were saying. One talent believed that, “the big tell will be if he’s at SmackDown” on Friday night.

We noted before how WWE talent were not briefed on McMahon’s visit ahead of time. With that said, there were several higher-ups that also were not made aware of the visit until Vince was there, with one noting that they wish they would have been clued in considering the nature of the last nine months in WWE.

One WWE higher-up felt personally if this was a case of McMahon testing the waters of showing his face at WWE events, and to see how everyone would react. Now that Vince has been back at one show, and has been at WWE HQ in Stamford, many expect him to be seen at other upcoming events.