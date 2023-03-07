LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S NXT ROADBLOCK

– The 2023 WWE NXT Roadblock special opens up on the USA Network with Tiffany Stratton taking a seat backstage. She says she’s ready, then welcomes us to Tiffany’s Epiphany’s – the Roadblock Edition. Stratton can’t believe we’re 25 days way from Stand & Deliver but several Superstars have road blocks on their journey there. Stratton hypes up tonight’s matches. She confirms the NXT Women’s Title will be the main event. She goes on and says it’s not about the journey, it’s about the destination. Stratton signs off and now we’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Jailhouse Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes Tony D’Angelo with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see a large cage on display in the entrance-way. This will be held under Street Fight rules with a twist – Vic says there are no count-outs, pinfalls or submission, the only way to win is by locking your opponent in the jail cell. Out next comes Dijak. He taps the cage bars with his nightstick as Tony and Stacks look on.

The bell rings and Dijak quickly decks Stacks off the apron with the nightstick. Tony attacks and they go to the floor. Tony slams Dijak on top of the nightstick. Tony fights Dijak to the cage now.

Tony puts Dijak in the cage but Dijak resists and fights his way out. Dijak then knocks Tony into the cage but Tony stops him from closing it. They brawl with more big strikes before Dijak rams Tony into the edge of the apron. A steel chair comes into play from Tony but it back-fires and Stacks goes back down.

Dijak capitalizes and brings it back into the ring for High Justice in the middle of thee ring for a big pop. Dijak starts throwing a bunch of chairs into the ring and some lands on Tony. Fans chant for tables. Dijak with chair shots over the back to keep Tony down now. Dijak goes to the top but Tony smacks him in the back with a chair. Tony climbs up and hits a huge back superplex, slamming Dijak onto chairs and the mat. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Dijak rocks Tony onto a table standing at ringside. Dijak then returns to the ring and springboards out, flying through the air to put Tony through the table. Fans chant “holy shit!” as the referee checks on Tony. Dijak tosses Tony into the jail cell again but Tony won’t let him close the door.

Tony grabs Dijak’s previously-hurt finger and dislocates it again to fight his way out of the cell. Stacks holds the cell door open as Tony throws him in, but Dijak pulls Stacks in with him, choking him out. Tony thinks about sacrificing Stacks but he gets smacked with the door, and goes down. Dijak fights out and levels Stacks over the barrier with a big boot.

Tony snaps and unloads on Dijak now, beating him around and into the steel ring steps. Tony with several chair shots over the back now as fans go wild. Fans chant for Tony and he goes to put Dijak in the cell but Dijak drops him with a low blow to boos. Dijak with Feast Your Eyes by the cell now. Dijak places Tony in the cell, flat on his back.

Dijak goes to shut the door but Stacks rushes over and throws himself in between the door. Dijak with Feast Your Eyes to Stacks on the floor. Dijak turns around to Tony beating him with a crowbar. Tony beats Dijak into the cell and locks the door for the win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony stands tall as the music hits. The replay shows where Tony got the crowbar from – Stacks slid it to him when he threw himself in the way of the door. Stacks and Tony stand tall in the ring now, posing as fans cheer them on. They hug to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Roxanne Perez, asking about tonight’s NXT Women’s Title defense against Meiko Satomura. Perez says she’s nervous, but she’s busted her ass to make sure this outcome is different than their first meeting. She knows Meiko is going to test her but that’s why she’s exhausted all options at the WWE Performance Center, she’s pushed herself past her limits and done all she can do. She knows this isn’t her first title defense but it’s the biggest. She needs to walk into Stand & Deliver as champion but if that’s not pressure enough, she has to beat a living legend tonight, which would be bigger than the title win. Perez says she’s anxious, nervous, her heart is beating out of her chest, but she’s ready and will leave anything in then ring to keep the title. McKenzie wishes her good luck.

– We see Gallus walking backstage. Pretty Deadly is also heading out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Josh Briggs approaches NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James in her office. They talk about how much Brooks Jensen loves her, and how he hasn’t been the same since Valentine’s Day. James admits things have been a little off but she picked up some extra work or acquisitions she wasn’t expecting, but she just wants things made right. She mentions the acquisitions while touching her planner. Briggs says she needs to take the lead here. James says maybe a make-up date is in order. Briggs leaves as James looks down at her planner.

– We go back to the ring and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus are out – Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. They address Pretty Deadly and call them out, to prove them wrong.

The music hits and we hear Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, but they’re high up on the platform above the crowd. They talk a bunch of nonsense but Wolfgang yells at them to shut up, asking what do they have to do to get a real face-to-face. Pretty Deadly wants the titles… which they can’t live without. They had them stolen months ago, as they were on the way to the top, and now they want them back.

Gallus says they will make a deal. They place the title belts on the mat, and Coffey tells Pretty Deadly to come get them. Pretty Deadly rushes down to the ring area as Gallus promises they won’t do anything. Pretty Deadly hits the apron and Gallus yanks them over the top rope, to the mat. Gallus now takes turns beating Prince and Wilson up. Pretty Deadly regroups at ringside and they’re not happy as Gallus stands tall in the ring.

– We go to a new promo from Lyra Valkyria. She didn’t come to NXT to seek information, she came to seek battle and she’s delved into a world to ascend and after dealing with others, the skies have opened up and her eye is on the NXT Women’s Title. She addresses Meiko Satomura and says their flight paths have crossed before but next time the course will be corrected. She says she and Roxanne Perez are on very different journeys but fate will decide if they collide. She says whoever is champion after tonight, just remember that she only travels where the crow flies and that’s straight to the top.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man match and out first comes The Creed Brothers – Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, with Ivy Nile. They wait on the entrance-way and out next comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The babyfaces hit the ring together and pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo from Ilja Dragunov. He says the eyes are the window to the soul but JD McDonagh has no soul. He says JD discovers happiness by inflicting anguish, enjoyment for him comes in the form of snapping men’s bones and breaking their spirits. Dragunov says JD will never break his will because The Czar is on. We see Dragon Lee sitting at ringside. The music hits and out comes Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga.

A brawl immediately breaks out in the ring, then goes to the floor. The Creeds get the upperhand at first but Sanga takes out both brothers, and Veer takes out Bron by himself. The bell rings with Bron and Veer going at it with big strikes now.

Veer misses clothesline attempts and Bron nails a big clothesline of his own. Bron takes it to the corner and in comes Julius for the double team. Julius with a big overhead suplex. Butch tags in now and Julius slams him on top of Veer for 2. Veer fights back with big knee strikes. Jinder tags back in to take over. Brutus counters with a long vertical suplex of his own.

Jinder knees Brutus but Brutus kicks him. Bron tags in but Jinder wants none of him, so he tags in Sanga. Bron rocks Sanga but it does nothing. Sanga takes Bron to the corner and hits him with big strikes. Bron stuns Sanga and staggers him with an elbow off the middle rope. Bron sends Sanga over the top rope to the floor but he’s still standing.

Jinder and Veer run in but The Creeds take them out, sending them to the floor. Bron and The Creeds bark alone in the ring now, then run the ropes and leap out, taking the heels down on the floor. Bron and The Creeds stand on the barrier and pose with fans as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and the heels have dominated. Jinder controls Julius now, dropping him with a high knee for a 2 count. Carmelo Hayes has joined the announcers for commentary.

Jinder grounds Julius with a Camel Clutch now, while taunting Bron. Julius fights out but Jinder rakes the eyes. They both counter and go for tags. Brutus unloads on Veer, then rocks Sanga on the apron. Brutus with big forearms to Veer, then he takes Sanga out on the floor.

Brutus runs back in but Veer flattens him. Sanga comes in and dominates Brutus now, sending him into Julius to knock him off the apron. Brutus unloads on Sanga and hits a big slingshot suplex. Bron tags in with a big top rope moonsault onto Sanga. Julius tags in and follows up with a top rope splash to Sanga for 2 as Veer breaks it up just in time.

Sanga, from Julius’ shoulders, knocks Bron and Brutus to the floor, then levels Julius with a lariat. Indus Sher double teams Julius for a close 2 count as Bron rushes back in to break the pin up. Sanga with a big chokeslam to Julius as the referee tries to restore order. Sanga then whips Julius into a lariat from Veer. Julius kicks out at 2 just in time.

Bron ends up hitting a big Spear on Jinder to take him out to the floor. Bron tangles with Sanga and levels him with a Spear now as Julius fights with Veer. Sanga drops Bron on his head. Brutus goes to the top and knocks Veer off Julius’ shoulders with a Brutus Ball while Nile cheers them on from ringside, for the pin to win.

Winners: Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers

– After the match, Bron and The Creed Brothers celebrate with Ivy as the music hits. We go to replays. Hayes looks on at Breakker.

– We see Grayson Waller walking backstage. We see WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels with WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom now. Bloom asks /Michaels if he’s sure he wants to go do this. Shawn says he’s not sure, but he feels like he’s got to anyway. Michaels thanks Bloom for his concern, and says he’s got this. Shawn walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we’ve seen recent happenings between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

– We see Meiko Satomura warming up for the main event.

– The music hits and we go to The Grayson Waller Effect in the ring. Grayson Waller welcomes us to the most important TGWE of all-time and says he doesn’t have time for your questions tonight. Waller introduces his guest and out comes WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels to a pop.

Michaels and Waller take their seats as fans finish singing Michaels’ theme. Waller says 10 year old Waller would be freaking out like these people. He goes on about how Shawn would disappoint him one day, and young Waller should’ve been a Bret Hart Guy, not a Shawn Guy. Michaels says we’re taking the gloves off. He recalls how he and Waller used to be cool, they used to talk, but now Waller hates him. Waller praises himself as the best but fans boo. He recalls telling Michaels he was taking over the band, but for some reason Michaels is holding him back and treating him just like Vince McMahon did Shawn. He says Shawn proved Vince wrong but now Shawn is Vince.

Waller wonders if it’s because he doesn’t kiss Michaels’ ass or pose for his photos, or jealousy. Waller says Michaels is holding him back. Michaels angrily dismisses this idea and says this is because Waller lost at Vengeance Day… Waller took his shot and missed when they had a decisive winner in the NXT Title match. Michaels says Waller needs to look at the guy in the mirror. Waller says the only reason Shawn has this role is because his friend, WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H, had a heart attack. Michaels admits he helped his friend out and it was the least he could do for all Triple H did for him over the years. He says Triple H was in charge, but HBK is steering the ship now. Fans pop. Waller goes on about how he’s the top star of the brand, he steals the show. Waller isn’t surprised if he’s cut after WrestleMania because Michaels and his team want a star so bad they don’t see the one in front of them. Michaels says that’s the problem – Waller thinks he’s bigger than the brand. Michaels names several NXT Superstars from the past, and some of today’s stars, including Waller being a part of it, but just a part.

Waller says Michaels has everyone fooled but he sees through it because Michaels was all about himself in his own career. Michaels says this is true but he changed when he came to NXT because this place feels special. Waller questions who actually gets to RAW or SmackDown, and says he’s sick of this place – the fans who come every week, the chants, everything. Waller goes on until Michaels yells “enough!” in his face. Michaels says Waller can run him down because people have been doing it for 40 years, but never run this brand down. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Michaels admits it pisses him off. Waller tells him to do something about it.

Waller challenges Michaels tot a match at Stand & Deliver. Fans chant “yes!” and “one more match!” as Michaels takes his coat off. Michaels says people have been asking him for dream matches for years, offering big money, and Waller thinks he’s special but he’s just the guy doing it in 2023… it’s happened before and will keep happening each year and nothing would thrill Shawn more than to whip Waller’s ass at Stand & Deliver but the reality is there’s someone who wants to do it more… and he bleeds NXT more than Shawn. Michaels goes on and introduces Waller’s opponent for Stand & Deliver – Johnny Gargano. Fans go wild and Waller bounces around for a fight. Gargano hits the ring and decks Waller. Waller retreats to avoid a superkick. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” as the music starts back up and Gargano yells at Waller from the ring.

– Still to come, Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne. Back to commercial.