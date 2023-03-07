King and Queen of the Ring premium live event to be held in Saudi Arabia

The next WWE premium live event from Saudi Arabia will be a brand new King and Queen of the Ring, with the popular tournament being brought back as a stand alone event.

The show will take place from Jeddah on May 27 during Memorial Day weekend, one day prior the AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing.

While WWE held a WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021, matches took place on TV shows with the finals then held at the Crown Jewel show, also in Saudi, in October of that year. Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega were crowned King and Queen that night.

This will be the first of two premium live events from Saudi Arabia for 2023 as part of WWE’s 10-year agreement with the Kingdom. WWE gets around $50 million for each show presented in Saudi Arabia from the Saudi government.