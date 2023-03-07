Khan: “I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion”

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) was rumored to be debuting with AEW at the January 11th 2022 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles but did not end up making an appearance.

During the 2023 AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about AEW’s potential interest in Mercedes and here was Khan’s response…

“I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion, she’s a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn’t want to comment on discussions I’ve had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them.”

(quotes source: Fightful.com)