John Cena comments on Raw

John Cena returned to WWE TV during last night’s RAW from his hometown of Boston, to set up the WrestleMania 39 match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Cena received a massive reaction from the hometown crowd for his entrance, and that love continued throughout the promo segment with Theory.

Cena took to Twitter today and commented on what he thought when he entered the TD Garden in Boston.

“Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse,” he wrote.