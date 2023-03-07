Jimmy Jacobs to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Jimmy Jacobs will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Game Changer Wrestling announced that Jimmy Jacobs will be the third inductee into the Indie Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He will be inducted by Alex Shelley at the ceremony, which will be held at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, April 2.

Jacob has wrestled around the wrestling world for companies like IWA Mid-South, Ring of Honor, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, among other promotions. He is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and he also held the PWG World Tag Team Championship with Tyler Black. Jacobs had a brief run as a writer in WWE, and he started working for IMPACT in 2017. There, he has been utilized as an on-screen character, and he has worked as a producer and a member of the creative team.

As previously announced, Christopher Daniels and Cheerleader Melissa will be inducted in the Class of 2023.